Asia Cup: ‘I don’t care about that,’ Sahibzada Farhan shows no remorse on his ‘gun-fire’ celebration against India

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan might have scored a fifty for his team against India in their Asia Cup Super Four match, but made headlines for his infamous ‘gun-fire’ celebration he did after reaching the landmark. His 58 off 45 balls went in vain as India beat Pakistan by six wickets to complete a double over them in this tournament; however, pulling out a 'gun-fire' celebration (he did after he smashed Axar Patel for a six) left the netizens in disbelief. Although the internet reacted differently to it, Farhan expressed no remorse, saying he just felt like doing so and that he couldn't care less about what people think about it.

Meanwhile, not for the first time did such a celebration grab eyeballs, with former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also pulling off a similar celebration during his early days; however, what triggered everyone was its timing, considering the recent events between India and Pakistan, which even led to a war-like situation.



Following a barbaric terrorist attack on India’s Kashmir in April this year, where several Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent people, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, neutralising terror camps across PoK and Pakistan. The tensions and situation escalated at the border, with India and Pakistan engaging in heavy artillery on land and air. Following a mutual agreement between the two governments, India cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even though they also hinted at restricting all sporting activities between the two nations, agreeing to play cricket in this continental tournament raised eyebrows. While social media was buzzing with netizens expressing disappointment, nothing could prevent the cricketing action from getting underway between India and Pakistan. The fans, however, boycotted the first clash between them on September 14, which India won by seven wickets, but were out there cheering for India in the Super Four tie in Dubai.

No remorse



Sahibzada Farhan was Pakistan’s best batter during the two games against India. Speaking to the media after the game and ahead of his team’s must-win match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (Sep 23), Farhan said he usually doesn’t celebrate his fifty but felt like doing so against India, adding he cannot care much about what people think about it.

