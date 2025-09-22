/SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Both teams lost their opening Super Four matches, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, while India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. The India-Pakistan clash grabbed attention for its controversies, with heated arguments between players and no handshake after the game. Now, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Date: Sep 23,2025

Sep 23,2025 Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi Time (IST): 8 PM

SL vs PAK Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As Sri Lanka and Pakistan prepare to face off at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live stream in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs PAK Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 36°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 58 to 60 per cent during the match.

When and where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on 23 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?