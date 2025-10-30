/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: What happens if India vs Australia semifinal match gets washed out?

The Indian women’s team is all set to face Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Thursday (Oct 30) at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With just two steps away from lifting the World Cup title, both India and Australia will look to give their best shot for a place in the final. But what happens if the match gets washed out due to rain and who will qualify for the final of the World Cup, which will take place on Sunday?

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

If the match day is washed out due to rain, in this case, the team ranked higher in the league stage will qualify for the final of the tournament. In this case, Australia, who finished as table toppers in the league stage, will play in the final of the tournament. However, since there is a provision of a reserve day in the match, in case we don’t get a result on Thursday, the match will commence from the exact same point where it stopped.

What is the weather like?

On Thursday, rain could once again play spoilsport, with showers expected in the morning and afternoon. If this is the case, the reserve day could be on offer on Friday, meaning the winner of the match will have only 48 hours to prepare for the final. However, the authorities will look to get the match completed on Thursday.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team lost to Australia in the league stage by mere three wickets in a tightly contested battle in Visakhapatnam. Having scored 330 runs, the Women in Blue were undone as the Aussies chased down the total in 49 overs.

However, on Thursday, the focus will be on both sides as they bid for a place in the final. India will look to reach another final, having done so in 2017 before losing to England. Australia, on the flip side, will look to reach their ninth final and have won the World Cup seven times.