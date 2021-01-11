Cricket fraternity congratulates Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma after birth of baby girl

The captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday announced the birth of their first child – a baby girl. Kohli took to social media platform to share a statement with his fans and followers as he announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl while thanking everyone for all the love, prayers and good wishes.

Kohli’s tweet went viral in no time with fans and former cricketers wishing the Indian captain and his wife on the birth of a baby girl. From the likes of Shreyas Iyer to Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli’s teammates congratulated the Indian skipper and his wife.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," Kohli tweeted.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the birth of Kohli and Anushka's child:

Fans were even more ecstatic about the news as India, hours before Kohli’s tweet, clinched a memorable draw against Australia in the Sydney Test, against all the odds. Interestingly, the baby girl shares her birthday with legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid, whose birthday is widely celebrated by cricket fanatics every year.

Kohli had taken paternity leave after playing the first Test against Australia in Adelaide with Ajinkya Rahane stepping in to lead the Indian side in the highly-competitive Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli and Anushka got married in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2017 after dating for around four years.

