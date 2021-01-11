Against all odds, injury-plagued Team India seal memorable draw in Sydney

India on Monday completed a memorable comeback against Australia to seal a draw, against all odds, in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Plagued by injuries, India showed immense resilience and grit to seal the draw to keep the series locked at 1-1 going into the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India were handed a target of 407 but with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant injured, a win seemed like a mountain to climb. However, as the game started on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari also suffered a hamstring strain which made the hopes of even a draw fade away.

Indian lost openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Day 4 as Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane continued their overnight partnership. Rahane was dismissed early on Day 5 by Nathan Lyon but Pujara kept going. India promoted Rishabh Pant at no. 5, and with major pain in his elbow, the southpaw brought out his best as he played one of the finest counter-attacking knocks on Australian soil.

Pant was sent packing for 97 but the youngster did the damage. After that it was sheer grit by the Indian batsmen as they hung around and kept on dragging the game deep. Pujara played 205 deliveries to score 77 while Ashwin and Vihari stitched a memorable partnership to seal a draw for India.

Ravindra Jadeja was ready to bat with a dislocated finger but Vihari and Ashwin didn't allow others to even come into the crease and kept on defending as India kept the series alive (1-1) draw.

Earlier on first innings, Australia posted 338 runs after a cracking century by Steve Smith. India followed with 244 riding on half-centuries by Shubman Gill and Pujara. As Australia got the better of India in the second innings by posting 312/6 (decl) after some splendid batting, the hosts were the favourites to win it. Only for the Indian batsmen to defy all the odds.