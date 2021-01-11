Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with baby girl

Junior Kohli has arrived! Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The actress was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning and the baby arrived around noon.

Kohli took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the newest member of his family. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," read the statement.



Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy earlier in August 2020. The couple had shared a similar post on their respective social media pages, with Anushka showing her baby bump.



The couple got married in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2017 after dating for four years.



Kohli is currently on paternity leave and is not part of the Border/Gavaskar trophy.



