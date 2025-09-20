/Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know about Super 4 clashes as India vs Pakistan steals spotlight

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set for the Super 4 stage, as four teams have booked their place in the next stage of the continental competition, following the conclusion of the group stage on Friday (September 19). With India beating Oman and Pakistan qualifying as Group A runners-up, the Men in Blue will face the arch-rivals yet again on Sunday. As the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage starts on Saturday, here is all you need to know about the continental tournament.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage start?

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will start on Saturday (Sep 20) as Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the opening clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

How many teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage?

Four teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage, as they all will play in round-robin format.

Group A: India, Pakistan

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

When is the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage?

The India vs Pakistan clash in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will take place on Sunday (Sep 20) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What is the tournament format of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage?

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will be played in the T20I format, unlike the 2023 edition, which took place in ODI format.

What is the in-tournament team format for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage?

The four teams playing in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 will play in round-robin format, meaning each team will play every other opponent. India and Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 4 as group winners while Pakistan and Bangladesh qualified as group runners-up.

When is the final of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage?

The final of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will take place on Sep 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will the matches the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage start?

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Which channel will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which channel will live stream the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app in India.

Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Bangladesh

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Saif Hassan.

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Asia Cup 2025 - Super Fours Schedule

September 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dubai - 8:00pm IST

September 21: India vs Pakistan - Dubai - 8:00pm IST

September 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Abu Dhabi - 8:00pm IST

September 24: India vs Bangladesh - Dubai - 8:00pm IST

September 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Dubai - 8:00pm IST

September 26: India vs Sri Lanka - Dubai - 8:00pm IST