/India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who were the best performers? Surprise names make the list

The India vs. Oman match in the 2025 Asia Cup was a memorable game for several reasons. Even though Team India won the match by 21 runs, completing a hat-trick of wins in this continental tournament thus far, the way Oman approached the chase and batted in the second innings was the show’s highlight. The Men in Blue had their match winners in a batter and an incoming seamer, but two Oman players stole the limelight. Let’s look at this game’s top performers.

Aamir Kaleem



The best player on the day was Oman’s opener and part-timer Aamir Kaleem, who picked two crucial wickets and scored a slow yet tidy fifty at the top. The left-arm orthodox first removed Axar Patel, caught behind, before accounting for the dangerous Shivam Dube, who miscued one to long-off for just five.

While opening the innings, the left-handed batter began slowly but picked up pace later in the second half of the chase, completing his fifty (64 off 46 balls), including seven fours and two sixes. He impressed all with his innings but failed to guide his team to victory, as they lost their last league game by 21 runs.



Hammad Mirza



Another top performer on the day was Oman’s right-handed batter, Hammad Mirza, who slammed a quickfire fifty in the chase, scoring 51 off 33 balls. He even smashed two massive sixes to the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, Kuldeep Yadav, besides hitting five fours in his impressive outing in Abu Dhabi.



Shah Faisal



Interestingly, another best performer on this list also belongs to Oman, this time a fast bowler. The left-arm quick, Shah Faisal, was perhaps the reason behind India falling shy of scoring a massive total against the minnows. He bowled a peach of a delivery to India’s new poster boy, Shubman Gill, breaking his off stumps in his first over.

Much to everyone’s cheers, he also removed Sanju Samson, ending up with two wickets for 23 runs in his four overs.



Sanju Samson

