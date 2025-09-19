/India-Pakistan handshake drama turns into a full-fledged Netflix-style series with every twist

The India-Pakistan handshake drama in the 2025 Asia Cup is starting to feel like a Netflix series, with each new update adding fresh twists to the plot. The latest controversy involves the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) clashing over breaches in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during their Dubai outing against the UAE on Wednesday (Sep 17). The issue came to light on Wednesday (Sep 17), when Pakistan’s media manager was seen using a mobile phone in the PMOA, a strictly restricted zone under anti-corruption rules.

ICC CEO is involved in the mix now

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta flagged this as a clear breach, while the PCB argued that the media manager had authorised access and could use cameras in the area. They insisted that if any rule was broken, the ICC should clarify with the match referee. The timing of the controversy added more drama.

Just before Pakistan’s delayed match against the UAE at Dubai International Stadium, match referee Andy Pycroft called a short meeting with Pakistan’s team management, including captain Salman Ali Agha, coach Mike Hesson, manager Naveed Cheema, and media manager Naeem Gillani, along with ICC General Manager Wasim Khan. The PCB claimed Pycroft apologised over the earlier handshake row, while the ICC maintained he only expressed regret for miscommunication. The PCB released a video of the meeting, but without audio.

Earlier, the PCB demanded an investigation into the handshake controversy, but the ICC requested evidence — which Pakistan has not provided so far. The situation has raised questions about discipline and following protocols in high-pressure tournaments.