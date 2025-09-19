/India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar pulls a classic Rohit at the toss, misses out on THIS player’s name

Abu Dhabi witnessed a rather bizarre moment at the toss between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday (Sep 19). India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss after Oman’s captain called it wrong and without hesitation, chose to bat first; a move aimed at testing India’s depth in the UAE conditions and putting up a big score ahead of the Super 4 stage. But what followed at the presentation was unusual and drew plenty of laughter from the presenter and the crowd.

When asked about changes in the playing XI, Suryakumar started confidently: “We have two changes, Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in…” He paused for a second, smiled, and added, “I have become like Rohit .” Suryakumar was quoted saying at the toss.

The missing name? Arshdeep Singh

That little slip instantly reminded fans of Rohit Sharma, who has often forgotten whether India is batting first or bowling, or even the names of players coming in and out of the XI. Surya’s candid mix-up went viral within minutes, with many joking that he had pulled off a classic Rohit moment.

As for the cricket, Arshdeep Singh, whose name slipped Surya’s mind, came in for Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for this match. The young left-arm pacer is on the brink of history, needing just one wicket to become the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

In 64 matches so far, Arshdeep has taken 99 wickets with an impressive best of 4/9. His consistency with the new ball and accuracy at the death has made him one of India’s most reliable bowlers in the format. Crossing the 100-wicket mark will put him in elite company and further cement his place as one of India’s premier bowlers in 20 over cricket.

Here is India's playing XI against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 -