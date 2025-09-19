/SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in match 13th (Super Four) of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, (September 20). In match 11th of ongoing Asia Cup, Sri Lanka successfully chased down a target of 170 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, defeating Afghanistan to eliminate them from the tournament and confirming their own spot, along with Bangladesh, in the Super Four stage. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Date: Sep 20,2025

Sep 20,2025 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. Time (IST): 8 PM

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As Sri Lanka and Bangladesh prepare to face off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live stream in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs BAN Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 51 per cent during the match.

When and where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 20 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?