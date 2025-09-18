/India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Round 2 on September 21: Pak skipper Agha says 'we are ready for challenge'

As per the tournament schedule, two teams from Group A, i.e. India and Pakistan, will play each other on Sunday (Sep 21) in the Super Four stage.
Pakistan beat UAE in a must-win Group A fixture in Asia Cup 2025 to book a place in Super Four stage of the tournament. Pakistan's win, which came after much drama on Wednesday (Sep 17), means they became the second team from Group A after India to qualify for the next stage. The Super Four will have two more teams more Group B and each team will rest of the three teams once. It means there will be one more India vs Pakistan match in ongoing tournament and Pak skipper says 'they are ready for the challenge.'
The first match between two teams was a one-sided contest with India winning comfortably by seven wickets but Pak skipper Agha says 'they are ready.'
"We're ready for any challenge and if we keep playing the way we have over the last four months, we'll be good against any side," said the Pak skipper at the post-match presentation after the 41-run against UAE. Pakistan, however, have been poor against India in the recent years batting 2021 T20 World Cup when they won by 10 wickets in Dubai.
Pakistan vs UAE was delayed after the PCB advised players to stay in the hotel as they discussed on their complaint about the India vs Pak group match referee Andy Pycroft. The Zimbabwe national ended up being the referee in the match against UAE after a resolution was reached. Pakistan announced that Pycroft had apologised for asking captains not to shake hands after toss at India vs Pakistan match which was the basis of their complaint to the ICC.