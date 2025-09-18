/India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Round 2 on September 21: Pak skipper Agha says 'we are ready for challenge'

Pakistan beat UAE in a must-win Group A fixture in Asia Cup 2025 to book a place in Super Four stage of the tournament. Pakistan's win, which came after much drama on Wednesday (Sep 17), means they became the second team from Group A after India to qualify for the next stage. The Super Four will have two more teams more Group B and each team will rest of the three teams once. It means there will be one more India vs Pakistan match in ongoing tournament and Pak skipper says 'they are ready for the challenge.'

India vs Pakistan on September 21 in Asia Cup 2025

As per the tournament schedule, two teams from Group A, i.e. India and Pakistan, will play each other on Sunday (Sep 21) in the Super Four stage. The first match between two teams was a one-sided contest with India winning comfortably by seven wickets but Pak skipper Agha says 'they are ready.'

"We're ready for any challenge and if we keep playing the way we have over the last four months, we'll be good against any side," said the Pak skipper at the post-match presentation after the 41-run against UAE. Pakistan, however, have been poor against India in the recent years batting 2021 T20 World Cup when they won by 10 wickets in Dubai.

Why was Pakistan vs UAE delayed?