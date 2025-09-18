/Asia Cup 2025: Pak pacer Rauf says PCB's drama on Pycroft 'not in my control'

The Asia Cup match between Paksitan and UAE was delayed nearly an hour after Pakistan players did not come to the stadium following their board's insistence on replacing Andy Pycroft as match referee.
Pakistan eventually played against the UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Group A match after much drama on Wednesday (Sep 17) and secured a place in Super 4 stage with an assuring win as well. The match was delayed nearly an hour after Pakistan players did not come to the stadium following their board's insistence on replacing Andy Pycroft as match referee. Pak pacer Haris Rauf was asked if the players felt any pressure during the whole drama which ended up with Pycroft staying on as the referee.
Rauf was playing his first Asia Cup 2025 fixture ad returned with the figures of 2/19 as Pakistan won by 41 runs to secure a place in next stage. Upon being asked about board's stance and its impact, Rauf, at the post-match press conference, said: "I wasn't feeling any pressure. This is not in my control. These are decisions for the board; it's their headache. For me, I had to play the match, my focus was on that. The management have handled things pretty well."
The match was a must-win for Pakistan and while their batters failed yet again, the bowlers did the job and took them to Super 4.
India and Pakistan are the two teams form Group A to qualify for the Super 4 stage which means that two sides will face other once more with a possibility of meeting in the final as well. The arch-rivals will face off on September 21 in second match of the Super 4 stage.
The two teams had met in the group stage on Sunday (Sep 14) where all the match referee drama ensued. Pakistan had lost the match by seven wickets as India proved their dominance as T20 World Cup and Asia Cup defending champions.