/Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh makes history with 100th T20I wicket against Oman

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh etched his name in cricket history on Friday (Sep 19) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 23-year-old became the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals, achieving this milestone spectacularly. The landmark wicket came on the first ball of the 20th over, when Oman batter Vinayak Shukla attempted a risky shot toward deep mid-wicket, only for Rinku Singh, placed there, to take an easy catch. In his full quota of four overs, Arshdeep finished with figures of 1/37, highlighting his skill and impact in the game.