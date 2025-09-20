/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Group A

India wrapped up their Group stage campaign of Asia Cup 2025 with a hat-trick of wins, finishing as table-toppers with a 21-run victory over Oman on Friday (Sep 19) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The win gives India plenty of confidence as they now head into the Super Four stage, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 21). For Oman, playing in their maiden tournament, results didn’t quite go their way, but they can take pride in the skill and temperament they displayed against the defending champions.

What happened in India vs Oman game?

After winning the toss and batting first, India scored 188/8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Captain Suryakumar Yadav gave his batters time in the middle ahead of the Super Four matches. Sanju Samson top-scored with 56 off 45 balls, while Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 38 from just 15 balls. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel chipped in with useful runs to help India post a strong total.

Oman, playing in their first Asia Cup, showed good fight with the bat. Aamir Kaleem (64) and Hammad Mirza (51) both hit fifties and kept their team in the chase. However, India’s total was too large, and Oman could reach 167/4. Still, the way they batted against a top side will give them confidence for the future.

Two Omani batters struck fifties against India

Hammad Mirza became only the third batter from an Associate nation to score a T20I fifty against India. Earlier in the same match, his teammate Aamir Kaleem also reached the milestone. Noor Ali Zadran of Afghanistan is the only other Associate batter on this rare list.

Arshdeep’s milestone

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh etched his name in cricket history in Abu Dhabi. The 23-year-old became the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 Internationals, reaching the landmark with his 1/37 spell against Oman.

Updated Points Table

Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 6 +3.615 Pakistan (Q) 3 2 1 0 0 4 +1.790 United Arab Emirates (E) 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.984 Oman (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.780

