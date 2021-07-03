Cricket: Any of us would take a bullet for MS Dhoni, says KL Rahul

Team India batsman KL Rahul has commended former India captain, MS Dhoni, saying any individual who played under him would be prepared to take a bullet for him. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is viewed as probably the best skipper ever, with three ICC titles added to his repertoire. His capacity to stay cool and calm and marshall his teammates with flawlessness is top-notch.

MS Dhoni was truly a conceived leader; somebody who might trust and back his players as far as possible and somebody who might take the onus when the going got intense. Consistently a few cricketers who played under MS Dhoni have loaded high applause on the captain and the most recent to join the rundown is KL Rahul.

ALSO READ: 'T20 World Cup will be extremely crucial for Virat Kohli's captaincy career', says Saba Karim

In an interaction with Forbes India, KL Rahul said that the first name that rings a bell when somebody makes reference to the word 'captain' is MS Dhoni. He said: “The minute anyone says ‘captain’, the first name that comes into anybody’s mind from our generation, our era, will be MS Dhoni.”

KL Rahul further added that MS Dhoni may have won a ton of tournaments and series however his greatest accomplishment as captain was the trust and regard that he won from his players. The Indian opener added that any player that has played under MS Dhoni will readily take a bullet for him.

“We have all played a lot of cricket under him. Yes, he has won a lot of big tournaments and done so many amazing things for the country but the biggest achievement any captain can have is to have the respect of your teammates and any of us will happily take a bullet for him without a second thought.”

Furthermore, it's the commitment and responsibility of MS Dhoni towards his team that rouses KL Rahul the most. He added: “One thing I have learned from him is how humble he has been through ups and downs; how he has always put his country over everything else is just unbelievable."

Aside from three ICC titles, MS Dhoni has won numerous different shrubs for India too. The T-20 WC 2007, Cricket World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy 2013, No. 1 Test and ODI group, CB series 2008, IPL 2010 and 2011, and the rundown goes on. What's more, amazingly these are the accomplishments accomplished under the authority of one man: M.S. Dhoni. He became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in New Zealand in 2009.