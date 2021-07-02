'T20 World Cup will be extremely crucial for Virat Kohli's captaincy career', says Saba Karim

Virat Kohli is considered to be one of the most successful captains to lead the Men in Blue. The prolific batsman is India's most successful Test skipper after leading the team to 33 wins. However, with a win percentage of over 70 in ODIs and more than 65 per cent in T20Is, the Men in Blue still have failed to win an ICC Title under Kohli.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan cricket board reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second string team' remarks

With a recent loss against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, the pressure on Kohli's captaincy has significantly risen. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that upcoming ICC tournaments this year could make or break Kohli's career as a captain.

"The T20 World Cup that is going to be played later this year will be extremely crucial for Virat Kohli's captaincy career. The pressure is piling on Virat and he knows that he hasn't won an ICC trophy yet. So, his aim would be for India to win the T20 World Cup," Karim told India News Sports.

"If India can lift the trophy, then I believe Kohli will have that breathing space. Maybe he can take stock of the situation then and decide how long he wants to captain the team. His name in coming up in the list of big captains but an ICC title is far from him."

"In all three formats, you have World Championships, and all formats require different mindset, different resources, different thinking. That's why I feel that if one captain is leading, it will be too much to expect from him as well. With every format, you need a fresh set of ideas and that is why I feel split captaincy should be the way forward," he said.