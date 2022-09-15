Carlos Alcaraz sends Roger Federer a heartfelt message, admits he still wants to play against his 'idol'

The freshly minted US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and youngest top seed took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for his 'idol' Roger Federer who announced his decision to hang his racquet up for good and retire from professional tennis.

In his post on Twitter, Alcaraz hailed the Swiss maestro as one of his greatest sources of inspiration, thanking him for everything he had done in the realm of professional tennis. He also admitted that he was still hoping to bag an opportunity to lock horns with him on the tennis court at some time in the future.

"Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!" wrote Alcaraz on social media.

Federer announced his decision to walk away from the sport for good with a post on social media, admitting that the Laver Cup would be his swansong in professional tennis. While it may seem like Alcaraz's wish will be nothing more than an unchecked box on his bucket list, the chances of the duo butting heads on the court are still quite high.

Federer, in the statement that he issued to announce his retirement, asserted that he will not be walking away from the sport completely, leaving the door open for potential tennis matches in the future, albeit in a non-professional capacity.

Federer's decision to call time on what has been an extremely successful and storied career comes at the age of 41. He admitted that his body was now unable to compete at the highest level consistently.

Considering how he has gone under the knife on three occasions over the course of the last two years, it was only a matter of time before the 20-time Grand Slam champion bowed out of active contention for good.