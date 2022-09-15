Watch: US Open kingpin Carlos Alcaraz branches out to golf, shows off his stroke on the greens

Carlos Alcaraz recently proved his mettle by laying claim to the US Open title by overcoming the challenge presented by Casper Ruud in his first major final at the Flushing Meadows.

However, it seems like he has joined some of the greatest players of our time in making his way to the golf greens, switching out his racquet with a golf club to work on his swing during his downtime. A short clip from his session on the greens was shared by the official Twitter handle of the PGA Tour.

Most notably, it is his compatriot Rafael Nadal, who tends to participate in some casual golf. While the extent of Alcaraz's abilities with a golf club is still revealing itself, keeping his swing in mind, it seems like he will catch up with Nadal sooner rather than later.

Alcaraz is hot on the heels of the greatest achievement of his career. Having stormed into the final stage of the US Open, the teenage sensation laid claim to the coveted title by outclassing Ruud with the scoreboards reading 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2.

With his latest achievement, Alcaraz managed to etch his name in tennis folklore as the second youngest player to win the men's US Open title at 19 years and 129 days old, coming in just behind Pete Sampras.

“This is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid, to be No 1 in the world, to be a champion of a Grand Slam. It is tough to talk right now. There are a lot of emotions right now.

"It is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done. I am just 19 years old so the top decisions are with my team and my parents. It is really special for me,” said Alcaraz in the aftermath of the action.