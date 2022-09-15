'I know my body's limits'- Roger Federer announces shock retirement after Laver Cup

Roger Federer, who is hailed as one of the greatest players ever to step onto the tennis court, dropped a bombshell on fans on Thursday, revealing that he has decided to bow out of active competition for good. He further admitted that the Laver Cup would be his swansong as far as professional tennis is concerned.

He offered fans some insight into his decision with a series of posts on social media. Federer admitted that at the age of 41, it was getting increasingly hard for him to deal with the pressures that come with competing consistently at the highest level.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba’s brother among four in police custody in relation to £11m blackmail plot against Juventus star

Having dealt with injuries and health complications over the course of the last three years seemingly prompted his decision to ride off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form."

"But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career," wrote Federer in the statement that he shared on social media.

ALSO READ: UEFA charges Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique de Marseilles with a series of offences after unrest among fans

He subsequently revealed that Laver Cup will be his final outing in a professional capacity. However, he vowed to continue participating in various formats of the sport, except Grand Slams and the Tour.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," said the Swiss maestro.