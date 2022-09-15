Paul Pogba’s brother among four in police custody in relation to £11m blackmail plot against Juventus star

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba currently finds himself in deep waters as he has been taken into police custody for a round of questioning regarding a case of extortion and blackmail. There have also been accusations of witchcraft.

This comes shortly after the Juventus star alleged that he had been at the receiving end of extortion attempts and threats. Mathias, along with three other suspects, is temporarily being detained and questioned by the police. A source close to the investigation revealed that Mathias had presented himself to the authorities.

The probe that is being conducted by the authorities will look to get to the bottom of allegations of blackmail from an armed gang, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. Paul Pogba further claimed that he had been targeted by childhood friends since March.

Judicial sources revealed to Reuters that the French professional footballer had paid a sum of €100,000 euros to the group in spring. Throughout this time, Mathias has denied all allegations, arguing his innocence via posts on social media.

“Taking into account how the affair has evolved and the huge media attention surrounding it, Mathias Pogba strongly insists he knows nothing about any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba,” read a statement that was released by Mathias' lawyer.

“It is clear that the difficulties the Pogba family are experiencing are the result of outside threats which the justice authorities, who are already involved, will evaluate. Mathias Pogba, who wishes above all to calm the situation with his brother, will from now on only speak with the investigating magistrates, should it be necessary.”

The charge to get to the bottom of this conundrum is being handled by the French central crime and anti-gang units jointly. In addition to their efforts, two investigating magistrates have been appointed to lead the investigation.