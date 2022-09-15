UEFA charges Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique de Marseilles with a series of offences after unrest among fans

Chaos ensued at the Stade Velodrome during the UEFA Champions League Group D clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique de Marseille, which ended with the Germans walking away with a 1-0 win, after fans who were in attendance to watch the action unfold indulged in objectionable activities.

While fans of both teams took part in violence, lighting flares and fireworks in the direction of the opposing fan, an Eintracht Frankfurt fan making anti-semitic and racist gestures overshadowed them all. The fan in question was caught on camera making Nazi salutes in the stadium.

As a direct result of the actions of their respective fans, UEFA has moved to charge Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympique de Marseille with a series of offences. The former were charged with four offences, including "racist behaviour". In addition, they were charged with the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and acts of damage and vandalism.

Marseille, on the other hand, were charged with five offences including the use of laser pointers, lighting of fireworks and flares, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances.

The violence that took place at the event resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom suffered a serious neck injury after they were struck with a flare, revealed reports from the national police.

Riot police were forced to intervene on two occasions when opposing fans were hurling flares and fireworks at each other for several minutes in the stadium. The national police revealed that they had to detain 17 people with regard to the violence that took place during the match.