Can't think of anyone better: Suresh Raina on Ravindra Jadeja taking over from MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Just two days before IPL 2022 edition's commencement, the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dropped a bomb by announcing that MS Dhoni has stepped down as the Yellow Army's captain.

With Dhoni's resignation as captain, the official statement of the franchise read: "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

Thus, Jadeja is all set to lead the CSK franchise in the upcoming 15th season after being involved in the Chennai setup since 2012. He has improved vastly in all departments and will bank on Dhoni's presence from behind the stumps to take the team forward in IPL 2022.

After Jadeja's appointment, 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina reacted to the development and wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu"

Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja . It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 24, 2022 ×

For the unversed, Raina is part of the elite commentary panel for IPL 2022 after being in the CSK camp during their IPL 2021 title run.

ALSO READ | Shrewd captain, Master finisher & cult figure: Reliving epic moments from MS Dhoni's glittering IPL career

CSK will play last season's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the IPL 15 season at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 26.