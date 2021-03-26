Bizarre dead-ball rule denies Rishabh Pant and Team India a boundary - Know the rule here

Another bizarre rule of cricket created controversy in the ongoing second ODI between India and England when the Men in Blue and Rishabh Pant were not given a boundary due after bowler Tom Curran appealed for LBW at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

While the rule was correctly implemented by the umpires, Pant found himself in an unfortunate position as despite hitting a boundary, he wasn't awarded a single run for it.

The incident took place in the 40th over of the first innings, bowled by Tom Curran. The England seamer bowled a yorker as the ball ricocheted off to the boundary rope. England appealed strongly for an LBW and the on-field umpire Virender Singh gave the southpaw out. However, Pant took the DRS instantly and the slow-motion replays clearly showed that the ball came off Pant's bat before going under his legs and racing past wicket-keeper Jos Buttler to the boundary rope.

So why were Pant and India not given a boundary when the ball clearly struck the bat?

Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions, which deal with DRS, explains the reason: “If following a player review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made,” it states. “The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally.”

However, fans were left unimpressed by the rule and asked the ICC to amend it to avoid a ICC World Cup 2019 final-like situation in future.