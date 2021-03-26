Virat Kohli joins Ricky Ponting in an elite list after attaining another record in ODIs

Virat Kohli on Friday continued his record-breaking run in international cricket as the Indian skipper touched the landmark of scoring 10,000 runs at the number three position during the ongoing second ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Kohli with his 66-run knock became the second batsman to score 10,000 runs at number three after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Ponting sits atop the standings at number three in ODIs with 12,662 runs off 330 innings. However, Kohli surpassed the 10,000-run mark while playing his 190th innings. The staggering difference shows the quality and consistency of Kohli in the 50-over format.

The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who accumulated 9,747 runs in 238 innings followed by former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis who had scored 7,774 runs.

Talking about the match, Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a handy partnership following the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Following Kohli's departure, Rahul and Rishabh Pant upped the ante with the former scoring his fifth ODI century. The southpaw, meanwhile, dealt in boundaries in the second ODI against England.

India lead the three-match ODI series against England after winning the opener by 66 runs. The Men in Blue would be looking to seal the series while the visitors would be looking to keep the series alive.

“If you want to perform anywhere in the world against your wishes, then you have to be ready to do whatever happens at the toss. That's why we wanted to put ourselves in a similar position again even if we won the toss. Hopefully, we can do much better in the middle overs. You have to be precise in your plans and executions. That's something we did in the last game. We didn't want to take the game deep. We wanted to attack at all times,” Kohli said after the toss.