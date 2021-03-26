'As a fast bowler...': Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on Prasidh Krishna after impressive ODI debut

Young Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna has been attracting plenty of praises and eyeballs following his stunning ODI debut for India in the first match against England in Pune. Prasidh registered the best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut as he scalped four wickets to help India win by 66 runs. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is the latest to join the list of players who have heaped praise on Prasidh following his ODI debut against England.

Akhtar has labelled Prasidh Krishna as "Karishma (Miracle)” after the youngster made a terrific comeback with the ball following an onslaught by Jonny Bairstow in his first spell of the first ODI. Akhtar was even left impressed by the bravery shown by Prasidh as he got into a competitive mode when bowling his second spell of the match.

Akhtar opined on his Youtube channel, “He’s not Krishna, he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and scalped four wickets is miraculous."

“I’m very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent and skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done and keep it up,” Shoaib further said.

Akthar further said that it is important for a pace bowler to not drop his pace after getting hit by a batsman.

The Rawalpindi Express added, “Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing – don’t drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and aim the ball there. You have to do only this if you don’t get what to do. Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side."

Prasidh will look to continue his good run of form during the second ODI against England, which is currently being played in Pune.