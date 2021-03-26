'I think both of them..': VVS Laxman on Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan for T20I World Cup

India beat England in a thrilling five-match T20I series have raised expectations for the home fans as the country is set to host ICC T20I World Cup later this year.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had a promising debut for Team India, adding their names to the list of high talents. Former Indian Batsman VVS Laxman urged that both the young guns should be part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

"Well, it's a very tough question because what we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities," Laxman said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15.

"It's a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup," he added

Team India have failed to win any ICC Tournament since the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Despite dominating campaigns, India have consistently failed to perform during the knock-out stages of these tournaments and Virat Kohli is yet to add an ICC Trophy in his account as the skipper.