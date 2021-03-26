'Our team has high talent': KL Rahul on healthy competition for keeper's spot with Rishabh Pant

Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul bounced back into form in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday after scoring a blistering knock of 3-ball 62 runs to take India past 300.

Rahul addressed a virtual press conference on Thursday and talked about the healthy competition for the wicketkeeper’s slot with Rishabh Pant who is having a prolific run in cricket currently.

“When you are part of this Indian team, you always know competition would be really high. You can never sit back and feel comfortable like you own your position. That's the good thing, our team has high talent, players will always come in. As a player in this team, you always try to push yourself and try to get better with each passing day,” Rahul said.

Rahul was asked whether it was easier to start afresh in a new series, to which he replied: “Like I said, the ODI format, playing at number five, I could take a little more time than I did maybe in T20s. Having spent a little time in the middle, having played a couple of good shots, the footwork got better.

“When I walked in, Shikhar was batting well. I knew when Krunal walked in, I realised we had to stitch a partnership together, when you stop thinking about your own personal game and when there is responsibility in front of you, you start thinking clearer, having spent 20-25 balls in the middle, I started to feel more confident,” said Rahul.