BCCI to get lion's share in ICC's earnings for 2024-27: Reports
Story highlights
The Indian cricket board is expected to earn $230 million annually out of $600 million in the next four years.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue to get the lion's share from the earnings of the International Cricket Council over the next three years, the latest reports say. BCCI is likely to get around Rs 1892 crore (US$231 million) each year while our neighbours, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will receive Rs 282 crore (US$34.51 million). As per media reports, the BCCI will get 38.5% of the revenue earned by the ICC. At present, with a reported net worth of $2.25 billion in 2022, the BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world.
ICC's financial model for 2024-27
ICC is expected to get around Rs 4916 thousand crore (600 million US dollars) and BCCI will have the largest share. According to the new model, BCCI’s total revenue is about 38.4% and is at least six times more than the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which receives $41 million at 6.89 per cent, and Cricket Australia getting 6.25 per cent at $37.5 million. They are in the second and third position respectively.
The ICC has also set limits on foreign cricketers for teams in various leagues so that in the new competitions, each team will be able to field only four foreign players. This is mainly for T20 leagues starting around every corner which is posing a threat to the international format of the game.
Remaining eight full members
The earnings of the remaining eight full members (Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and Ireland) is less than five per cent. The BCCI has been consistently asserting that it deserves a higher share of the ICC's revenue due to India's higher contribution. The ICC is waiting for the response from the board of all the countries on the new financial model that will only be approved at the ICC annual meeting next month.
However, in the media release by the ICC, it has not been mentioned how much revenue BCCI will get from this model. But the Indian board is expected to earn $230 million annually out of $600 million in the next four years.