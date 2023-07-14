BCCI to get lion's share in ICC's earnings for 2024-27: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue to get the lion's share from the earnings of the International Cricket Council over the next three years, the latest reports say. BCCI is likely to get around Rs 1892 crore (US$231 million) each year while our neighbours, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will receive Rs 282 crore (US$34.51 million). As per media reports, the BCCI will get 38.5% of the revenue earned by the ICC. At present, with a reported net worth of $2.25 billion in 2022, the BCCI is the richest cricket board in the world.

ICC's financial model for 2024-27

ICC is expected to get around Rs 4916 thousand crore (600 million US dollars) and BCCI will have the largest share. According to the new model, BCCI’s total revenue is about 38.4% and is at least six times more than the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which receives $41 million at 6.89 per cent, and Cricket Australia getting 6.25 per cent at $37.5 million. They are in the second and third position respectively.