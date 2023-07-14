IND vs WI: Virat Kohli celebrates first boundary after 81 balls | Watch

While every Test match of the Ashes 2023 series has lived up to the hype, the India-West Indies Test has been rather one-sided so far. West Indies won the toss at Dominica and decided to bat first. But Indian pacers and spinners sent the entire West Indies team back to the pavilion for just 150 runs on day one. India continued at 80 for the loss of no wickets on Day 2, and it was the Indian opening pair that dominated Windies completely.

They did not only build the biggest Test partnership of 229 runs but Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a century on his Test debut.

Virat Kohli’s serves social media

Team India has scored 312 runs for 2 wickets in response to West Indies' 150 runs in the first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli will continue the game on Day 3 for India. However, an interesting incident took place on Thursday. When Yashasvi Jaiswal was playing at 143, Virat Kohli was at the crease after scoring 36 runs. The former skipper scored his first boundary after 81 balls and chose to celebrate that. The video of Virat celebrating his first boundary against the West Indies is going viral on social media.

Indian team's dominance continues in Dominica Test

The second day of the Dominica Test was completely dominated by India. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries for India. Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion after scoring 103 runs off 221 balls. He hit 10 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. However, number three batter Shubman Gill could not do wonders at the crease and was sent back for just 6 runs. Jomel Warrikkan and Alyque Anthanje got 1 wicket each.