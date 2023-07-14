Record Alert! Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit share highest opening stand for India against West Indies in Tests

India’s new Test opening pair Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have set and broken some serious records, scoring a century each, in the first test against West Indies. Rohit Sharma now has the most runs by an Indian in the history of WTC and the most hundreds by an Indian opener overseas (all formats). On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian to score a century on his Test debut on foreign soil and the 17th Indian batsman to score a century on debut. Yashasvi shared a 229-run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma, who got out after scoring 104 runs. Yashasvi created a flurry of records by putting up 150 runs.

Rohit-Yashasvi breaks Sehwag-Bangar record

With a mammoth partnership of 229 runs, the Indian skipper and debutant Jaiswal registered the highest opening partnership for India against West Indies in Tests. Both broke the records of Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar, who shared a 201-run partnership in Mumbai in 2002. Sehwag and Jaffer also added 159 runs at Grosse Eisel in 2006. In 1978, Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan shared a 153-run partnership in Mumbai. Followed by the pair of Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaikwad scoring 136 runs in Kingston in 1976.

Yashasvi creates history

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third Indian opener to score a century on debut. Shikhar Dhawan did the same in 2013 against Australia in Mohali and Prithvi Shaw in 2018 against West Indies in Rajkot. Yashasvi created history by scoring a century in the very first Test while debuting on foreign soil. He is the first Indian opener to do so. He is also the third player to score a century on debut against the West Indies, after Rohit Sharma scored 177 runs in Kolkata in 2013, followed by Prithvi Shaw scoring 134 runs in 2013 in Rajkot.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played more than 450 balls

India captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a total of 454 balls. Surpassing Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan’s record of facing the most balls in an innings by an Indian opening pair. Vijay and Dhawan did not allow a single wicket to fall for 407 balls against Bangladesh at Fatullah in 2015.