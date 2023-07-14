WI vs IND 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal thanks management following debut Test ton, says 'this is just a start'

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the future star. The young left-handed batter, on Thursday, became only the third Indian opener and 17th overall batter to complete a debut Test ton. Against West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Dominica, Jaiswal looked on the song, and alongside fellow opener and centurion Rohit Sharma, who also hit a hundred (103), contributed 229 for the first wicket.

Following the end of day two, where he remained unbeaten on 143 off 350 balls, Jaiswal thanked the team management for granting him this opportunity.

Speaking to the media after the day’s play, Jaiswal said he was happy to express himself, adding this is just the beginning for him on the international stage. He also admitted getting emotional over this, considering the grind he had to go through to get here.

"I've just gone out to express myself, thankful for everyone; this is just a start, and I want to do well going further," Jaiswal said after the second day’s play. "I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, was just proud of myself, it's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai.” ‘Tough conditions, challenging pitch’ The surface on offer for the first Test is on the slower side, and Jaiswal echoed the same words, adding with the slow outfield and sun baking down, it was challenging to put runs on the board.

Jaiswal, who had shown promise at the junior, domestic and IPL level, having starred for Rajasthan Royals in the latest season, admitted loving Test cricket of all formats and said he likes new challenges coming his way.

"The pitch is on the slower side, and the outfield is very slow, it was difficult and challenging, it was pretty hot, and I wanted to keep doing it for my country, just play ball-by-ball and enjoy my cricket. I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, and I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything," Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, India stands tall as things stand in Dominica, with them leading by 162 runs. While Rohit also completed his hundred, Shubman Gill – a new makeshift number three in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, failed to impress, getting out on just six. Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 36 from 96 balls.