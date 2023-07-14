PM Narendra Modi lauds 'Superhit' French striker Kylian Mbappe, says he's more popular in India than in France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on an official two-day visit to France, on Thursday (July 13) lauded French World Cup striker Kylian Mbappe. Talking highly of the young attacker, Modi said Mbappe’s growing presence is felt everywhere and that he is probably more famous among football fans in India than in France.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the packed La Seine Musicale, Modi called Mbappe a ‘Superhit’ among Indian youth.

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," said PM Modi during his address.

Following Mbappe’s rise on the international scene since helping his first senior club, AS Monaco, reach the Champions League semis in 2017, rivals Paris Saint Germain (PSG) bought the young French striker on board on loan for a season before sealing his long-term deal for £166 million in 2018.

The same year, Mbappe became a household name after winning the home World Cup with France at just 18 years old. By that time, the former Barcelona winger and star player Neymar had also joined PSG, while a few years later, in 2021, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi completed the trio at the French club by joining PSG on a two-year deal.

During the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, Mbappe starred for France again, helping the side reach the finals on successive occasions. Up against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Mbappe brought his A-game by scoring a World Cup Final hat-trick, a rare achievement. Though his team fell shy of winning back-to-back WCs, Mbappe won the Golden Boot for his eight goals in the 2022 edition – one ahead of Messi, who scored seven.

With the growing craze of European football in India in the past decade and with millions across the country watching the 2022 World Cup Finale, Mbappe’s amazing feat helped him gain enormous popularity in India. Mbappe’s club Future stays in limbo The star striker is on the radar of many top clubs across Europe, with Champions League giants Real Madrid the favourite to bag his services. Following the fallout last season when Mbappe was alleged to have agreed to personal terms with the Spanish club but did a u-turn last moment, Madrid is again back in the race to bag his services.

While nothing concrete is out from both end, latest reports suggest a final decision around the same will be made official soon.