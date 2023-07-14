WI vs IND: 'Well done' - Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring century on Test debut

On Thursday (July 14), Yashasvi Jaiswal created history as he became only the 17th Indian, 113th player overall, to slam a hundred on Test debut. Jaiswal got to the remarkable feat during Day Two of the first Test, in Dominica, between India and West Indies. The left-hander began his innings with a lot of promise and while he was cautious on Day Two, he never looked out of sorts and reached the triple-figure mark without dropping much sweat.

After Jaiswal entered the record books during Day Two's proceedings in Dominica, wishes have been pouring in for him from all corners. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also joined in and congratulated the 21-year-old left-hander. He tweeted, "A यशस्वी start to your Test career, @ybj_19! Well done. And a splendid century by @ImRo45." It is to be noted that Yashasvi means successful. Check out the former batter's post: A यशस्वी start to your Test career, @ybj_19! Well done.👏🏼

And a splendid century by @ImRo45.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o2g4vdwkMN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2023 × RECORDS GALORE FOR YOUNG JAISWAL

Youngest centurions on Test debut for India



18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 126d - Abbas Ali Baig vs ENG, Old Trafford, 1959

20y 276d - Gundappa Viswanath vs AUS, Kanpur, 1969

21y 196d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Roseau, 2023

21y 327d - Mohammad Azharuddin vs ENG, Kolkata, 1984

Indias with hundreds on Test debut vs West Indies



177 - Rohit Sharma, Kolkata, 2013

134 - Prithvi Shaw, Rajkot, 2018

100* - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Roseau, 2023

Speaking to the media after Day Two, Jaiswal said, "I've just gone out to express myself, thankful for everyone; this is just a start, and I want to do well going further," Jaiswal said after the second day’s play. "I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, was just proud of myself, it's difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai."