BCCI earns a whopping INR 4000 crore by conducting IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) successfully conducted the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE despite postponement in March 2020. In April 2020, IPL was further postponed indefinitely as doubts surfaced whether it would be possible to organise the T20 tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, BCCI went ahead with their plans and shifted the IPL 2020 in the UAE, which was played behind closed doors, and earned a staggering INR 4,000 crore.

BCCI was staring at a massive financial loss had the IPL 2020 been cancelled but led by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the Indian board managed to successfully host the tournament.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal praised the Indian board for cutting nearly 35 per cent of the cost as compared to previous IPL while adding that TV viewership saw a 25 per cent surge and that the board earned a whopping INR 4,000 crore.

“The Board managed to cut nearly 35 per cent of the cost as compared to the last IPL. We earned Rs 4,000 crore during the pandemic time. Our TV viewership went about 25 per cent higher, we got the highest-ever opening game (Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings) viewership. Those who doubted us came and thanked us for hosting the IPL. Had this IPL not happened, cricketers would have lost one year,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Dhumal also revealed that the BCCI conducted over 30,000 tests with over 1,5000 people involved with the tournament. Reportedly, the BCCI paid INR 100 crore to the Emirates Cricket Board for helping them host IPL 2020.

