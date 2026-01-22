/Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup: Timeline of Events Leading to BCB Pullout

Bangladesh cricket was left in limbo on Thursday (Jan 22) as their government decided to boycott the T20 World Cup which starts in little over two weeks' time. The decision was a butterfly effect when India’s apex cricket body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), decided to ban Mustafizur Rahman from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So here is a look at the timeline of events that led to the current situation.

1. India bans Mustafizur Rahman from playing in IPL

BCCI on Jan 3 asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Rahman, bought by KKR during the December auctions in Abu Dhabi, became a topic of debate after Indian political leaders showed discontent over the inclusion of Bangladeshi players. This came after violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh became a serious topic.

2. Bangladesh government bans broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh

As a consequence, the Bangladesh government on Jan 5 banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 in the country as a response to the BCCI's decision to pull Mustafizur Rahman out of the tournament. This was also the first time that the Bangladesh government has banned the telecast of an international cricket tournament, anywhere in the world.

3. Bangladesh government directs BCB not travel to India for T20 World Cup

On Jan 5, in an emergency meeting at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) headquarters, the board "formally requests" the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move all Bangladesh's matches outside India. Bangladesh is due to play all four of their group-stage matches in India, including on the opening day against the West Indies and against England in Kolkata on 14 February.

4. ICC officially rejects BCB’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches outside India

On Jan 21, ICC gives BCB one more day to confer with the Bangladesh government and decide whether their team will travel to India to play the 2026 T20 World Cup. As per the release on Jan 21, if Bangladesh sticks to their refusal to play in India out of security concerns, the ICC Board will replace them with Scotland, based on team rankings, in the tournament.

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board boycotts 2026 T20 World Cup

As of Jan 22, Bangladesh pulled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council sent a strong directive that they would not be entertaining BCB's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka. They are likely to be replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, with official confirmation awaited at the time of writing.