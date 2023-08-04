Badminton | Australian Open: Another disappointment for PV Sindhu as shuttler bows out in quarter-finals

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is not having the best of times. After her failure in Korea Open and Japan Open, Sindhu has now bowed out of the Australian Open in Sydney on Friday (August 04). The star Indian shuttler lost her quarter-final face-off to USA's Beiwen Zhang, 12-21, 17-21 to continue her poor run of form. The 28-year-old fell flat completely against the American as the match got wrapped up in less than an hour.

Zhang took the opening game in a flash. The American dominated the net and made Sindhu sweat hard for every point. While Sindhu was far from her best, her opponent was in her elements from the word go. Sindhu did put up a better show in the second and penultimate game but was never able to seize full control or come close to dictating terms. At 16-16, she had a chance to make a move and march ahead but the world number 12 never gave her a chance and won 21-17 to finish off proceedings in a jiffy,

SINDHU'S FORM A HUGE CONCERN

Thus, Sindhu's form is a huge concern for India. She failed to reach the last four in the previous two tournaments, in Korea and Japan, and the same script continued this time around in Australia as well. She has looked far from her dominating best and has also failed to stage late comebacks. Her slump is a cause of worry ahead of the World Championships, starting August 21 in Copenhagen.

Sindhu had parted ways with her South Korean coach Park Tae-Sang following a string of defeats and recently joined forces with former Malaysian player Muhammad Hafiz Hashim in July. Since then, she has not tasted any success in the recent events but will hope for a quick turnaround at the Worlds, later this month.

