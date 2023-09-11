Asia Cup: Yuvraj was in a different league, Hardik & Jadeja aren't quite there - Manjrekar makes big claim

During the rain break of the India-Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup clash, on Sunday (September 10), former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are not in the same league as Yuvraj Singh. Manjrekar's statements came following former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis' words of praise for Hardik and Jadeja.

"Look at what Hardik and Jadeja bring to the table. They are well equipped with both bat and ball. Especially Hardik Pandya - the way he batted against Pakistan - I think he is a really destructive batter at No. 6. Any team would love to have someone like him. He is aggressive, and now as we saw in the previous match, he is very sensitive and smart," Younis told Star Sports.

In response, Manjrekar stated that Yuvraj was on another level, referring to him as "India's best white-ball batter. In this regard, he commented, "Yuvraj is arguably India's best white-ball batter. He could win games and was in a different league. Hardik and Jadeja, with due respect, aren't quite there. These two are far better bowlers than Yuvraj Singh, but because of that, one discipline was so disciplined."

Talking about Yuvraj, he ended as one of India's finest white-ball cricketers, ending with over 8,500 ODI runs and was a key player in India's victorious campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

To this, the Pakistani intervened and asked, "Not even Hardik Pandya? With the kind of batting that he has shown? I am not comparing them but the intention is there."

Manjrekar replied by saying, "He has the potential but when I see him at this stage, it's not a guarantee that he will come and bowl all 10 overs like one of the mainstream bowlers. I see him as more of a batting all-rounder and he batted really well in the last game," Manjrekar said. "So yes, they have this combined skill to make the kind of contribution made but one discipline of Yuvraj Singh, like I said, was at a different level. In pitches that help Jadeja the bowler, his batting will come through but Hardik the batter doesn't need a bad ball or loose ball to decide that this needs to go."