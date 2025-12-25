/Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins's absence as Aussies name four pacers for Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith will return to lead Australia in the fourth Ashes Test as the hosts look to end 2025 on a high, having already pocketed the series 3-0. With the traditional Boxing Day fixture set to drop curtains on the calendar year, Australia have named four pacers in the Playing XI, which includes Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson. The Boxing Day Test will be played at its traditional venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with a full house expected.

Smith to captain Aussies

With Pat Cummins set to miss the Boxing Day Test with an injury, Smith will lead Australia as they look maintain their 100 percent record in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. In the absence of Cummins, Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson will carry the weight of the bowling department. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, remains ever-present as he looks to add to his impressive tally on Boxing Day.

The four-pace attack will come in handy as Australia also go through a phase of transition, considering they are already missing Josh Hazlewood and Cummins.

On the other hand, Smith’s return to the Playing XI also means Josh Inglis will sit out of the traditional fixture. Smith had to sit out of the third Test in Adelaide due to illness and is ready to go at the MCG. Usman Khawaja’s late resurgence with the bat also contributes to Inglis’s outcast as the veteran scored 82 runs in the first innings.

England, on the flip side, have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI with Jofra Archer ruled out due to side strain and Ollie Pope dropped for poor form. The visitors have brought in Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson for the fourth Ashes Test.

Australia XII for Boxing Day Test

Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson.