/Ashes winner Panesar suggests ex-Indian coach as McCullum’s replacement

England conceded the Ashes within 11 days Down Under, and head coach Brendon McCullum’s job is close to coming under scrutiny. Although two Tests are pending, with the Boxing Day one starting this Friday (Dec 26), and England has plenty to play for, a former Ashes winner from England, Monty Panesar, feels the tourists need a head coach who knows how to beat Australia, especially in their backyard, suggesting ex-Indian team coach Ravi Shastri’s name as McCullum’s potential replacement.

While McCullum and Ben Stokes’ idea of Bazball fell flat in Australia, having lost the first three Tests to the ‘weakest Australian Team’ since 2010, as Stuart Broad referred to them ahead of the series, Panesar feels Shastri is one name who could replace McCullum as the new head coach, helping the Poms revive their Test cricket.

Considering how England’s Test cricket thrived on McCullum-Stokes partnership early during 2022-23, winning most Test series, they have lost more (13) than they have won (12) since the start of 2024, with 2025 being their least successful year.



“You have to think: who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How do you take advantage of Australia’s weaknesses, mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England’s next head coach,” Panesar said, as quoted by the Indian Express.



Speaking of Shastri, he guided India to successive overseas Test series wins Down Under - becoming the first Indian coach to do so.

McCullum unsure to continue as ENG coach

Since losing the third Test in Adelaide, perhaps England’s best performance thus far this series, McCullum commented on the uncertainty around his future as the Test head coach.



“I don’t know,” McCullum said when asked whether he would still be in charge at the start of the 2026 English summer. “It’s not really up to me, is it? I’ll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons we haven’t quite got right here, and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me.”

