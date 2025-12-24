/Ashes: Ben Stokes vows to handle Duckett’s ‘viral drunk video episode’ better ahead of Boxing Day Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes vows to protect his team players against all unverified viral videos on the internet, which exposed his team's drunken side ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Stokes, who himself was part of several instances that made headlines for the wrong reasons throughout his career, knows its cons, as he aims to handle Ben Duckett's situation better.

England conceded the Ashes within 12 days, and Stokes is in no position to make it further challenging for his team with two matches remaining. Following losing the third Test in Adelaide, ECB managing director Robert Key promised to probe the England team’s excessive drinking reports on their mid-series tour to Noosa. Soon after, several unverified videos surfaced on social media, one of which showed a drunken Duckett in a tense exchange with members of the public.

With Duckett’s morale, the English Team and their little hopes of making any comeback in this five-match series, all in tartars, Stokes vows to handle this situation better ahead of the marquee Test at the iconic MCG starting Friday (Dec 26).



"I am obviously aware of the reports and everything circulating around," Stokes said, as quoted by Sky Sports Cricket. "My main concern right now is my players, and how I handle this moment is the most important thing to me.



"I have first-hand experience of how this can affect people, and my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can. Supporting them and letting them know that I will be there for them through thick and thin is very, very important, and Ben Duckett knows that.



"I've obviously reached out, spoken to him and offered my complete support throughout this. Particularly in a moment like this, where everything feels like it's on top of you,” he said.

‘My role as England captain’

Stokes is a man of character and has proved it countless times both on and off the field. Backing Duckett amid his drunken video episode, Stokes explained his role as team captain, which goes beyond just winning Test matches for his team.



"My job as England captain is obviously to be out there and get results for the team, but also to try to give people the best chance of being in a mental space where they can go out there and perform,” he continued.



Detailing his conversation with Duckett, Stokes promised to lend his support throughout, adding he did not say that just for the sake of it.



"You know, when you go up to someone and say, 'I'm always here for you if you need five minutes'. I just reassured him that I'm not saying that for the sake of it. Just please come to me because I know what it's like. It's not a nice place to be,” the England captain added.

