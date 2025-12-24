/5 bowlers with most wickets in Boxing Day Tests: Shane Warne leads, check others

England and Australia clash in the fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here’s a look at the top five wicket-takers in Boxing Day Tests who have shaped history with the ball.
Shane Warne played nine Boxing Day Tests, taking 43 wickets at an average of 24.72. His best figures were 7/52, and he claimed two five-wicket hauls. Warne’s spin made him a constant threat on Boxing Day at the MCG.
Allan Donald appeared in 8 Boxing Day Tests, picking up 43 wickets at an incredible average of 19.39. He recorded the best figures of 7/84 and four five-wicket hauls, showing his pace and consistency were unmatched in the Boxing Day arena.
Craig McDermott featured in 10 Boxing Day Tests, taking 41 wickets at an average of 29.29. His best bowling was 5/42, and he had two five-wicket hauls. McDermott’s pace and accuracy troubled batters throughout his Boxing Day career.
Shaun Pollock played 10 Boxing Day Tests, claiming 39 wickets at 22.05. He recorded best figures of 5/83 and had one five-wicket haul. Pollock’s swing and control made him one of the most reliable bowlers on Boxing Day.
Dennis Lillee appeared in 7 Boxing Day Tests, taking 38 wickets at an average of 26.57. His best figures were 7/83, and he had two five-wicket hauls. Lillee’s pace and aggression made him a key figure during the Boxing Day Tests.