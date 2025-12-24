LOGIN
5 bowlers with most wickets in Boxing Day Tests: Shane Warne leads, check others

Published: Dec 24, 2025, 22:49 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 22:49 IST

England and Australia clash in the fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here’s a look at the top five wicket-takers in Boxing Day Tests who have shaped history with the ball.

Shane Warne
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne played nine Boxing Day Tests, taking 43 wickets at an average of 24.72. His best figures were 7/52, and he claimed two five-wicket hauls. Warne’s spin made him a constant threat on Boxing Day at the MCG.

Allan Donald
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Allan Donald appeared in 8 Boxing Day Tests, picking up 43 wickets at an incredible average of 19.39. He recorded the best figures of 7/84 and four five-wicket hauls, showing his pace and consistency were unmatched in the Boxing Day arena.

Craig McDermott
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Craig McDermott featured in 10 Boxing Day Tests, taking 41 wickets at an average of 29.29. His best bowling was 5/42, and he had two five-wicket hauls. McDermott’s pace and accuracy troubled batters throughout his Boxing Day career.

Shaun Pollock
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Pollock played 10 Boxing Day Tests, claiming 39 wickets at 22.05. He recorded best figures of 5/83 and had one five-wicket haul. Pollock’s swing and control made him one of the most reliable bowlers on Boxing Day.

Dennis Lillee
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dennis Lillee appeared in 7 Boxing Day Tests, taking 38 wickets at an average of 26.57. His best figures were 7/83, and he had two five-wicket hauls. Lillee’s pace and aggression made him a key figure during the Boxing Day Tests.

