Ashes 2023: 'Pat Cummins old fashioned captain, Ben Stokes tries to...'- Ricky Ponting

The Ashes 2023 edition has lived up to expectations so far. With the fourth and penultimate Test set to get underway on July 19, at Old Trafford, Manchester, the series remains in Pat Cummins-led Australia's favour, leading 2-1, with all three results still possible. Ahead of the commencement of the Manchester Test, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting analysed the captaincy styles of Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes.

Ponting, who is regarded as one of the finest captains in international cricket, feels Cummins -- who took over as the Test captain after Tim Paine's sexting scandal -- is an old-fashioned skipper, who likes his plans to unravel slowly and steadily but opined that Stokes is just the opposite. 'Pat Cummins is old-fashioned whereas Ben Stokes is a bit the other way' Ponting, speaking on 'The ICC Review', pointed out, "This has been one of the most tactical series that I could remember, due to the contrasting styles of play and leadership." He further explained that Cummins prefers a slow and steady approach, allowing plans to unravel over time, whereas Stokes is always looking to make something happen, which sometimes prevents plans from fully materializing."

Punter further opined, "Pat (Cummins) is more of an old-fashioned sort of Test match captain where he sort of lets sets fields and lets plans sort of unravel and is happy to do it over a long period of time, whereas Stokes is a bit the other way. He's sort of trying to make something happen every ball and therefore sometimes plans never really have a chance to eventuate."

"Look, Pat is still fairly young in the job. Let's not forget that he's only been doing it for a couple of years now and I'm sure he's learning along the way. I'm not going to question Pat at all. The fact that Australia are 2-1 up says he's done a good job for me. There'll always be little things in a game. When you lose, there are always little things in a game that people are happy to talk about. But at the end of the day, I think the tactics are better off waiting to see what the result is at the end of the series and then we'll be able to critique both captains on the result," concluded the former skipper.

Both Cummins and Stokes have been a vital cog for their respective sides in the ongoing Ashes in the United Kingdom. The former has so far accounted for 15 scalps -- second-most overall -- along with scoring a match-winning 44 not out in Australia's nervy two-wicket win in the series opener in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Meanwhile, Stokes has amassed 309 runs in three Tests -- including a majestic 155 and 80 -- and has also chipped in with three breakthroughs.

The fourth and penultimate Test kicks off on Wednesday (July 19) in Manchester. England have already announced their playing XI -- which sees the return of James Anderson at the expense of Ollie Robinson -- whereas Australia remain tight lipped on their final team combination.

