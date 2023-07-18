'David Warner has done...' - Mark Waugh shares his take on Aussie opener's spot ahead of 4th Ashes Test

Australia and England will lock horns in the fourth and penultimate Test of Ashes 2023 starting on July 19 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pat Cummins & Co. lead the series 2-1 despite losing the third Test in Headingley by three wickets. However, the visitors still have some issues to tackle prior to the commencement of the penultimate contest. David Warner's form has been a cause of concern for them and it will be interesting to see if he retains his spot.

Amid all this, Australia's former batter Mark Waugh has come out in support of Warner and feels he has done 'just enough' to retain his spot for the fourth Test in Manchester. 'Going to be too much of a shuffle in the batting order if they leave him out' "There’s too much water under the bridge to change the batting order now," Waugh said on Fox Cricket. "Admittedly, he hasn’t had a lot go his way on this tour. He played really well at Lord’s in difficult conditions, he played well in the World Championship Test against India. I think he’s just done enough and it’s just going to be too much of a shuffle in the batting order if they leave him out now," he added.

Warner has not been in form in the ongoing series. The left-hander has so far managed scores of 36, 9, 66, 25, 4 and 1 in six outings. Ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test, his opening partner Usman Khawaja backed him and told the reporters after a training session on Sunday (July 16), "From my point of view, Dave Warner has been one of the greatest openers of all time. It is him and ‘Haydos’ [Matthew Hayden] right up there for Australia I reckon, the top two ever, so I will always back Davey no matter what, and I think the other guys will, too. With all respect, the media will write what sells newspapers and I understand that."

It will be interesting to see if Australia go ahead with Warner once again in the upcoming Test. They are aiming to go 3-1 up in the five-match series to win their first-ever Ashes in England since 2001.

