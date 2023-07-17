Ashes 2023: He is one of the greatest openers of all time - Usman Khawaja backs under-fire David Warner

David Warner's form continues to be a cause of concern for Pat Cummins-led Australia ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test of Ashes 2023. So far, Warner has managed scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4 and 1 and his series average is just 23.5. Thus, a lot of questions have been raised about Warner, but his opening partner Usman Khawaja has backed him and said he is 'one of the greatest openers of all time'.

Khawaja pointed out how Warner has still contributed to Australia's cause despite not scoring big. The left-hander recalled the second Test at Lord's, where the two stitched an impressive 73-run first-wicket stand when Australia were sent in to bat under heavy skies. In addition, he feels a wider context needs to be considered, particularly while batting in English conditions against the Dukes ball. He is right up there with Hayden: Khawaja Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, he told the reporters after a training session on Sunday (July 16), "From my point of view Dave Warner has been one of the greatest openers of all time. It is him and ‘Haydos’ [Matthew Hayden] right up there for Australia I reckon, the top two ever, so I will always back Davey no matter what, and I think the other guys will, too. With all respect, the media will write what sells newspapers and I understand that."

Khawaja insisted, "He's probably the hot topic right now. But I'll always back David no matter what and I think all the other guys would too." Further, Khawaja -- who has scored two fifties and a brilliant hundred in Ashes 2023 -- also backed Marnus Labuschange, who is yet to score a fifty in the ongoing series.

"With Marnus, he's just getting started and getting out - it sucks. He's normally a very good competitor, but I have no doubt that at some level, I expect him to get big runs in the next couple of games. He's too good not to if he keeps getting starts the way he is. His mindset is too good, he's so level-headed," the left-hander added.

The fourth and penultimate Ashes Test kicks off on July 19 at Old Trafford, Manchester with the series interestingly poised at the moment. Pat Cummins' Australia lead the series 2-1 but England will feel much more confident having won the third Test, in Headingley, by three wickets.

Speaking about Warner, it will be interesting to see if Australia back him for the fourth Test in Manchester despite a flurry of low scores and heavy criticism from all corners.

