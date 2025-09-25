/Commonwealth TT 2026: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade crowned singles champions

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 have concluded in New Delhi, with India’s Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade being crowned singles champions in their divisions. While Ankur beat compatriot Payas Jain 4-3 after a hard-fought contest, Yashaswini made light work of Sreeja Akula in the women's singles final with a 4-1 win. All winners were awarded medals and honours during the closing ceremony, with the chief guest of the evening -- Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta -- gracing the occasion.

Thrilling Men’s Final, One-Sided Women’s Clash

The men’s final saw Ankur take an 11-8 lead before Payas made an outstanding comeback with wins in the next two games to take a 2-1 lead. Ankur levelled the scoring with a massive win in the fourth game (11-8), tying the scores. Payas then took a lead after convincingly winning the fifth game 11-4, only for Ankur to take control of the match at the end by winning the sixth and the seventh game, respectively, to beat his compatriot and win the singles gold medal.

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On the other hand, the women’s singles final was clearly a one-sided affair, with Yashaswini Ghorpade outclassing Akula across five games to win the coveted gold medal. Akula was no competition to Ghorpade, who swept past the first two games (11-6 and 11-1) with sheer dominance. Sreeja, however, kept herself alive in the competition with an 11-8 win in the third round, only for Ghorpade to take control of the remainder of the match and win the next two games (11-7 and 13-11) to win the gold medal.

No gold for Manush and Manav in men’s doubles

Contrary to expectations, the Indian men’s pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar lost to Malaysia’s Shen Qi Wong and Javen Choong in straight games to settle for the silver. Elsewhere, in the women’s doubles final, Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das delivered a commanding performance, defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1.



The mixed doubles final also saw a spirited comeback by India's Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha, who defeated Malaysia's Ai Xin and Richard Rui 3-2.



Here are the full results –



Men's Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) beat Payas Jain (Ind) 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-9.



Men's Doubles: Final: Shen Qi Wong/Javen Choong (Mas) beat Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (Ind) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7.



Women's Singles: Final: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) beat Sreeja Akula (Ind) 11-6, 11-1, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11.



Women's Doubles: Final: Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das (Ind) beat Yashaswini Ghorpade/Divyanshi Bhowmick (Ind) 11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.

