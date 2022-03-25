'Almost confirmed that he...': Aakash Chopra reacts to MS Dhoni's resignation as CSK skipper, makes big claim

MS Dhoni has stepped down as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ahead of IPL 2022. The news came just two days prior to the forthcoming season's opening game, where the four-time winners and defending champions CSK will lock horns with last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26.

In CSK's official statement, it read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

After the sudden change of guard in the CSK camp, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also reacted to the development and made a big claim on his IPL future. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out, "MS Dhoni has declared that he is no longer the king and he will now only be a person in the kingdom who'll serve the king. But the reality is that he is the king and the captain. He is the king of CSK. It is almost confirmed now that he won't play next year."

"Earlier this year too, I'm sure he did not want the franchise to retain him as spending money on retaining him would not have made the team stronger, as he may not be there for next season. This is why he asked Jadeja to be the first retainee, as he might not stay if he is not given INR 16 crore," Chopra further stated.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Reliving the magnanimous highs of MS Dhoni as CSK captain post his shocking resignation

Lavishing huge praise on Dhoni's personality, Chopra also claimed that the former CSK captain won't interfere in Jadeja's decision-making unless he is asked for a piece of advice or any assistance on the field.

In this regard, Chopra added, "When MS Dhoni is not the captain, he becomes non-intrusive. He will only talk when needed or when you go to him. He's is not someone who'll walk up to you and impose his opinions. He prefers to be on the sidelines until someone walks up to him for advice."