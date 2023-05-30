2023 East Finals: Heat rout Celtics 104-83 in Game 7 to reach NBA Finals

The Miami Heat charged early in the first quarter and kept charging throughout the winner-takes-all Game 7 as it stopped the Boston Celtics' fairytale comeback story and won the Eastern Conference Finals series 4-3. With the win, the Heat entered the NBA Finals and would now face the Denver Nuggets in best of seven series.

Boston, who became only the fourth team in NBA history to force Game 7 after being 0-3 down in the conference finals, couldn't take the advantage of the opportunity. Such was Miami's dominance in the 4Q, the last chance of comeback for Boston, that they went on a 20-7 run to start quarter and it was too much for the Celtics from that point on.

Miami takes the lead in 1Q

Boston had the early led in the quarter before Miami came with a 12-3 run and ended the period with seven points lead, scoring 22 points against the Celtics 15. It was a team efforts overall from the visitors with Jimmy Butler scoring six and Caleb Martin scoring 7. For the Celts, who are chasing history, Jaylen Brown drained eight points.

Miami stretches lead to double-digit in 2Q

The Heat started with a 14-6 run, threatening to take the game away from the Celtics but Boston kept pushing too. In the end, Miami took a 10-point lead as they outscored the Celtics 30-26. The score at the half-time read 52-41 in the Heat's favor. It was Caleb Martin who scored another seven points in the quarter to have amassed 14 by mid-game while Jimmy Butler added 5. For the Celtics, Tatum scored six and Brown dropped five.

Heat keep the lead in 3Q

Boston rallied hard in the penultimate quarter but Heat kept the momentum on their side to ensure that they stay in the lead. The Celtics. however, outscored the Heat 25-24 in 3Q but the box score read 76-66 in Miami's favor. It was Caleb Martin again as he dropped another nine points in the quarter to take his tally to 23 while Jimmy Butler scored eight to reach 19. Derrick White stepped up again for the Celtics, scoring 13 points in the quarter.

Miami rout Celtics in 4Q

The Heat started with a 20-7 run in the final quarter as they stretched their lead to 19 points with just over six minutes to go in the game. Boston had no answers for the onslaught brought on by the Heat as they just surrendered and accepted their fate. The Heat outscored Boston 30-20 in the final quarter as it made its way to the finals.