Taliban feel ‘betrayed’ as US army disabled helicopters and planes before leaving Afghanistan

Rounds of celebratory fires were heard all around the capital city Kabul as the Taliban erupted in joy when the last contingent of US troops left Afghanistan. However, the Taliban now feel betrayed.

A few days after the US troops completed withdrawal process from Afghanistan, the Taliban have said they “feel betrayed” because the American army disabled majority of the helicopters and planes before leaving Afghanistan.

Also read | Taliban may announce new government after Friday afternoon prayers: Reports

Taliban expected the US Army to leave the helicopters and planes in one piece, but were highly disappointed when they entered the hangar and realised the military had disabled parts of the highly-equipped planes and choppers.

"We believe it is a national asset and we are the government now and this could have come to great use for us," sources from Taliban were quoted by Al Jazeera.

Also read | Taliban shows off its might by carrying out parade with US army's weapons

When the US troops left Afghanistan on August 31, Taliban militants were seen entering the terminals at the Kabul airport to celebrate their takeover. However, when they entered the terminal, they found several piles of clothes, burnt documents and luggage scattered in the area. Taliban also spotted several CH-46 helicopters and, more than 70 aircrafts and nearly 30 humvees, but not all of them were in one piece.

The US Army claims it disabled 27 Humvees and 73 aircraft before the last US soldier boarded the last evacuation flight from Afghanistan on August 31. Now, the Taliban have nearly 48 aircraft left, but it is still not clear that how many of these are operational.

WATCH |

Taliban's technical teams are repairing and cleaning the airport to make it operational again, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reported.

Meanwhile, Taliban is busy showcasing the American weapons, clothes and Humvees etc that they have managed to seize from the US Army.