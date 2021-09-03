Taliban may announce new government after Friday afternoon prayers: Reports

The Taliban is set to announce their new government for Afghanistan very soon, a little after the world leaders withdrew their troops and citizens from the country.

A couple of Taliban sources were cited by the news agency AFP who claimed the new government may be announced after the Friday afternoon prayers.

Also read | Watch: Taliban leaders 'born and trained' in Pakistan, says Imran Khan's Minister Sheikh Rashid

The new government is expected to be more tolerant, and give more rights to women and other minority groups — something that the Taliban was missing in the first regime. This time the group will allow women to study and work, they claim.

However, the government will still continue to impose Sharia Law in the country.

The new government may not include any women leaders, even though the Taliban claimed that they will have a more 'inclusive' government this time, in comparison to their last stint from 1996 to 2001.

Women took to streets in the Herat area of Afghanistan to protest for their right to work and lack of opportunities to be involved in the new government. "We want the Taliban to hold consultations with us,” a protestor was quoted by AFP. “We don't see any women in their gatherings and meetings."

WATCH |

Locals have also started complaining about the temporary closure of businesses and shops which, they reiterate, is adding to the already struggling economy of Afghanistan.

This report has come a little after the United Nations (UN) announced that it is now restarting the humanitarian flights in a few selected areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has also claimed that China has assured the terrorist group-turned-governing government that the Chinese embassy will stay functional and Kabul. The Xi Jinping-led government has also assured that it will work to strengthen relationship with the Taliban-run Afghanistan.